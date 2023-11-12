No Rain In Sight

Gusty winds settle down overnight

60s by midweek

Winds are back Wednesday and Thursday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started and stayed cloudy across our area today. Winds also started picking up this morning and have been gusting to 30+ mph. After midnight the southerly winds will begin to ease. Today we also had a big jump in temperatures, reaching into the mid to upper 50s which is about 12-14 degrees higher than yesterday. Today begins our stretch of above-average temperatures that will last into next weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Also, for the rest of the week, a large area of high pressure moves in from the central plains and will be responsible for keeping us with abundant sunshine. The only day that looks to be a little cloudier will be on Thursday when a fairly dry cold front moves through and brings a little instability. The front will also bring with it some gusty winds on Thursday and Friday.

Looking Ahead...

The end of the week and weekend will continue the sunshine trend, but temperatures will drop as our winds will then come out of the northwest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.