Over 300 American flags line Stoughton park in honor of veterans

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of flags surrounded Stoughton’s Memorial Veterans Memorial Park Saturday as the community paid tribute to its veterans.

The community has held the ceremony for the last eight years, according to organizers. But this year, they borrowed nearly 400 American flags that Stoughton residents had displayed in their yards, and lined them around the park.

In addition to admiring and taking pictures of the flags, attendees enjoyed a ceremony which included reflection, prayer, a gun salute, and folding of the flag.

“I’ve lived here my whole life other than my five years of being in the service. I have uncles and cousins and my grandpa was in World War II and Korea. So this town is just… we’re raised to honor those who fight for our country,” Marine Corps Veteran and Commander at VFW Post #328 Rob Drogsvold said.

Stoughton residents place the flags outside of their homes five times a year to honor their veterans.

