Over 300 American flags line Stoughton park in honor of veterans

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of flags surrounded Stoughton’s Memorial Veterans Memorial Park Saturday as the community paid tribute to its veterans.

The community has held the ceremony for the last eight years, according to organizers. But this year, they borrowed nearly 400 American flags that Stoughton residents had displayed in their yards, and lined them around the park.

In addition to admiring and taking pictures of the flags, attendees enjoyed a ceremony which included reflection, prayer, a gun salute, and folding of the flag.

“I’ve lived here my whole life other than my five years of being in the service. I have uncles and cousins and my grandpa was in World War II and Korea. So this town is just… we’re raised to honor those who fight for our country,” Marine Corps Veteran and Commander at VFW Post #328 Rob Drogsvold said.

Stoughton residents place the flags outside of their homes five times a year to honor their veterans.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Hundreds flock to Capitol Square for final outdoor Farmers’ Market of season
Car Crash
UPDATE: Multiple crews respond to John Nolen crash involving ambulance
Car Crash
Two vehicle crash involving ambulance on John Nolen Drive early Saturday
Darlington won 34-28.
Darlington headed to State with win over Kewaunee