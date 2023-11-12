Two dead in Watertown head on crash

Fatal crash generic image
(Source: KNOE)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The drivers of two vehicles are dead, and passengers were sent to the hospital following a head on crash near Watertown Saturday.

The Watertown Police Department explained in a Facebook post Sunday that one driver was going the wrong way on the STH 26 bypass north of STH 19 when the car collided head on with another.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the bypass around 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

The wrong way driver died at the scene, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, WPD reported.

The other vehicle had two passengers, who were both sent to the hospital, WPD says. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

