US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic to the Pentagon, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, U.S. European Command said Sunday.

The aircraft crashed on Friday evening. EUCOM said all five crew members were killed when it went down “during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training.”

The military first announced the crash on Saturday and said that the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved. It said on Sunday that “search and rescue efforts began immediately, including nearby U.S. military aircraft and ships.”

European Command said that out of respect for the families of the service members and in line with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the crew members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications are completed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Wisconsin lost to Northwestern Saturday.
Fickell ‘embarrassed’ after 24-10 loss to Northwestern; Mordecai returns
In addition to admiring and taking pictures of the flags, attendees enjoyed a ceremony which...
Over 300 American flags line Stoughton park in honor of veterans
From fresh flowers and produce, to baked goods, Saturdays on the square are a highlight of the...
Hundreds flock to Capitol Square for final outdoor Farmers’ Market of season
Paramedics and EMTs with MFD arrived on scene and found a Ford Taurus, with significant damage,...
Multiple crews respond to John Nolen crash involving ambulance
Fatal crash generic image
Two dead in Watertown head on crash