Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus, WWBT reports.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An officer was in the process of investigating an on-campus disturbance when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

The VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Dozens of Goldendoodles finding new homes after Juneau Co. breeder shuts down

Latest News

Wisconsin lost to Northwestern Saturday.
Fickell ‘embarrassed’ after 24-10 loss to Northwestern; Mordecai returns
In addition to admiring and taking pictures of the flags, attendees enjoyed a ceremony which...
Over 300 American flags line Stoughton park in honor of veterans
Paramedics and EMTs with MFD arrived on scene and found a Ford Taurus, with significant damage,...
Multiple crews respond to John Nolen crash involving ambulance
From fresh flowers and produce, to baked goods, Saturdays on the square are a highlight of the...
Hundreds flock to Capitol Square for final outdoor Farmers’ Market of season