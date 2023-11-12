Warm week ahead!

Sunny & windy Sunday

Warming temps this week

Staying dry thru Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll be closing the weekend on a nice note today, with warm temperatures and sunny skies. The forecast for those participating or spectating the Madison marathon is looking nice, with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Winds will be a nuisance, with sustained winds at 10-15 mph out of the south, with some gusts near 30 mph.

The rest of this week is looking quiet and comfortable, with warm temperatures for this time of year. All eyes will be on the weather next week as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

What’s Coming Up...

Lingering clouds this morning will decrease as we approach the noon hour. Winds will be stronger today, with gusts of 25-30 mph out of the south. However, the wind will help boost our temperatures to the mid-50s later this afternoon. If you can’t get out and enjoy the nice weather today, there’s plenty more of it throughout the week!

Monday will start with temps in the mid-30s, warming back to the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny and winds will be lighter, shifting out of the west/northwest. Tuesday will basically be a copy and paste of Monday’s forecast.

Looking Ahead...

Highs will return to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine continuing! We’ll watch for a small rain chance Thursday night into Friday, but otherwise, we’ll remain dry through the next 7-days.

The gun deer season opener next weekend is looking mild, with overnight temps in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s. While that may not be the best news for those hoping to get the deer moving, the forecast does look dry so any travel you have planned should be in the clear.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving next week, temperatures look to cool closer to average for this time of year (highs in the 40s). Model guidance has been picking up on the potential for a few weather-makers to impact parts of the Midwest leading up to the holiday. It’s still too early to say how or if those will impact Wisconsin, but we want to give the First Alert that we’ll be keeping a close eye on the long-range forecast.

