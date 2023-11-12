Winds Ramping Up For Sunday

You may want to wait till next weekend to hit the lakes
Gusty winds will make for high waves on our local lakes
Gusty winds will make for high waves on our local lakes(NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
  • Plenty of sun on Sunday
  • Dry weather continues
  • A look ahead to the start of Gun Deer Season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This morning’s low temperatures today were lower than expected. Here in Madison, we got down to 21F, and this was all helped by the clear skies overnight. Since then, clouds began moving back into our area by midday, then by this afternoon, we were cloudy with a few light showers making their way through our area. Any precipitation would have a hard time making it to the ground with such dry air near the surface.

Overnight we’ll begin to clear out again as well as feeling the winds ramp up as well. Winds will continue to increase and by midday, we’ll be looking at gusts up to 30 mph. If you’re heading out to any of the lakes tomorrow, the skies will be sunny but with gusty winds, waves are expected to be 2-3 feet, then gradually improving in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will also be rising about 10 degrees, so expect high temps to be into the mid to upper 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

For the rest of the week, high pressure will dominate the central US, then slide over to the east coast. This means that we will continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine, as well as watch our temperatures rise. By Wednesday and Thursday, we are looking at highs of 60 or above, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Looking Ahead...

And if you’re planning on heading out next weekend for the start of Gun Deer Season, the weather is looking mild with highs into the low 50s, and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

