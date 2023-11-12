Wisconsin Beef Council: Adding beef to your Thanksgiving spread!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With our sights set on the holiday season, we don’t want to take away from “Turkey” Day, but by all means there are ways to add some fun flavor to your appetizers and side dishes.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

1 tablespoon dark sesame oil

3 cups broccoli slaw, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

48 wonton wrappers (3-1/4 to 3-1/2-inch squares)

Favorite Asian dipping sauce (such as teriyaki, peanut or sweet and sour)

Green onions, cut lengthwise into strips (optional)

COOKING:

Heat sesame oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add broccoli slaw, garlic and ginger; stir-fry 5 to 7 minutes or until slaw is crisp-tender. Transfer to large bowl; cool to room temperature. Add Ground Beef and soy sauce; mix lightly but thoroughly.



Spoon 1 tablespoon beef mixture in center of 1 wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wonton wrappers covered with a clean, damp kitchen towel to prevent from drying out.) Moisten edges of wonton wrapper with water. Bring 4 corners of wrapper up and over filling, forming pyramid shape and pinching edges together to seal. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper. Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers and filling to form 48 dumplings.

Cook’s Tip: Dumplings can also be shaped into triangles and rectangles by folding wonton wrappers in half over beef mixture, sealing edges as directed in step 2.



Spray steamer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Place as many dumplings into steamer basket that will fit without touching each other, about 10 to 12. Place basket over 1 inch boiling water (water should not touch bottom of basket.) Cover tightly; reduce heat. Steam 6 to 7 minutes. Carefully remove dumplings to serving plate; keep warm. Repeat with remaining dumplings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.



Serve with dipping sauce. Garnish with green onion strips, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: For an easy dipping sauce, combine 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger in small bowl.



INGREDIENTS:

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 jar (12 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts

8 ounces assorted fresh wild mushrooms, sliced

1/4 teaspoon salt

12 ounces cubed sourdough or French bread, dried

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

COOKING:

Prepare Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage. Remove from skillet to large bowl; set aside. Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage (or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage), 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in medium bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture, cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.



Heat same skillet over medium heat until hot. Stir in mushrooms; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until soft. Drain artichokes, reserving liquid. Coarsely chop artichokes. Stir artichokes and salt into mushroom mixture. Add to sausage mixture.



Combine broth, milk, eggs and reserved artichoke liquid in medium bowl. Pour over sausage mixture; gently fold in bread cubes, mix well. Cover and refrigerate about 1 hour or until liquid is absorbed.



Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place sausage mixture into pan. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in 350°F oven 40 to 50 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes until top is golden brown. Sprinkle with green onions.



