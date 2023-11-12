Wisconsin DNR: Hunting is on the decline

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As hunters prepare for gun deer season next weekend, they’re also prepared to see fewer hunters out and about in the woods.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 600,000 hunters will head out to the woods next Saturday for gun deer season. This number is a 2% decrease when compared to the number of hunters who bought licenses last year.

Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Program Supervisor Jeff Pritzl said fewer hunters means the deer over-population could become worse and impact everyone.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, between 15,000 and 19,000 deer are killed as a result of car crashes each year.

Nick Freidel and his father Rod hunt in Adams County, Wis. every year during gun deer season. The father and son started hunting together in 2001 and haven’t stopped since, but said others have not continued to hunt.

”Some of it is people my age or younger don’t necessarily want to hunt,” Nick said. It is a little depressing. When we first went out, we’d go out and there are cars everywhere. You wouldn’t expect there to be a traffic jam out on a rural country road at five in the morning. And these days we’re lucky to see two vehicles on the road.”

Rod said people are losing interest in hunting.

”We’ve noticed that a lot,” he said. “Especially on opening morning when you’re driving out to the woods there are a lot less vehicles parked along the road along the woods of hunters going in.”

Rob Shroades taught his son how to hunt and said he’s also noticing fewer people participating in the nine day sport.

”Last year there was a lot of deer, just not enough hunters,” he said. “You can see that at local establishments, you don’t see the families and the kids. It’s usually the older generation you see today.”

Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Biologist Julie Widholm said they sell 2% fewer licenses every year.

”We’ve overall seen a decline in the number of deer hunters, mainly because a lot of our traditional hunters are sort of aging out of the sport, finding it more difficult to get out there,” she said. “We aren’t seeing the recruitment with younger hunters quite meet the numbers that we’re losing or that are aging out.”

Pritzl said deer overpopulation can cause problems for everyone in Wisconsin.

“All Wisconsinites can be and are impacted by the trends in deer population,” he said. ”Whether it’s crop damage, car deer accidents on the roadway and other things like that.”

Nick plans to keep the tradition alive.

”I know hunting isn’t for everyone,” he said. “With that said, I know I love being out in the woods. Yeah, I’ll go home and play my video games, but then this time of the year I’m going out into the woods.”

Gun deer season in Wisconsin runs from November 18th through the 26th.

