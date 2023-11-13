Big delays expected on John Nolen Drive until Christmastime

The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its main arteries.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its main arteries. Starting early Monday morning, John Nolen Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions for several weeks.

City officials warn the lanes will remain closed all day, every day until this phase of the project is wrapped up. Crews are expected to be done by Dec. 22, its statement indicated. Until then, drivers should expect to run into congestion, particularly during rush hour.

The city recommends drivers who usually go down John Nolen Drive take another route or leave earlier than they normally would to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.

The impending closure was timed to happen after crews completed work at South Broom Street and West Wilson Street, and that area was open again, the city explained. The roads are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 7.

During the closure, workers will replace storm water piping and perform electrical work on the fire alarm on the Monona Terrace tunnel, the statement noted. They will also repair some of the concrete at the nearby parking structure.

