Columbia Co. deputies free tangled-up buck

Columbia County deputies saved a buck tangled up in barbed wire.
Columbia County deputies saved a buck tangled up in barbed wire.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tangled-up buck was freed by Columbia County deputies over the weekend.

A video posted to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page showed the exhausted buck stuck in barbed wire around the tree Sunday afternoon, with officials indicating he had been there for the past two days.

The poor buck was trying to free himself when deputies arrived, but couldn’t get out.

Deputies sawed the buck out, and he sprinted off into the forest.

The moment was a sigh of relief for officials, with one of the exclaiming, “Oh my goodness, I’m sweating really bad.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues
Kevin Anderson already faces two first-degree intentional homicide charges in connection with...
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues
Jeremiah Cain
Suspect sentenced in 2021 Labor Day homicide on Madison’s east side
arrest
Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point