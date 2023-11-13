Columbia Co. deputies free tangled-up buck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tangled-up buck was freed by Columbia County deputies over the weekend.

A video posted to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page showed the exhausted buck stuck in barbed wire around the tree Sunday afternoon, with officials indicating he had been there for the past two days.

The poor buck was trying to free himself when deputies arrived, but couldn’t get out.

Deputies sawed the buck out, and he sprinted off into the forest.

The moment was a sigh of relief for officials, with one of the exclaiming, “Oh my goodness, I’m sweating really bad.”

