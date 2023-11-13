Driver arrested after car crashes into Stoughton home’s backyard, police say

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Stoughton Police Department described the fact no other people were hurt or killed in a dramatic crash involving an allegedly intoxicated driver as miraculous.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page Monday, the police department ran through a list of all investigators say happened after the 53-year-old woman veered off the road. In its post, the police department indicated she was headed down W. Main St. shortly before 7 p.m. and went off the road. After that, she allegedly:

Hit a stop sign;

Drove across all four lanes of W. Main St., i.e. Hwy. 51;

Crossed through a business’ parking lot;

Went through a home’s front yard, and;

Ended up in another home’s backyard.

The driver herself did suffer minor injuries in the wreck and was arrested on an OWI count, the police statement continued. The post stated she was taken into custody after “miraculously not hurting or killing anyone.”

