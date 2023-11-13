Driver arrested after car crashes into Stoughton home’s backyard, police say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Stoughton Police Department described the fact no other people were hurt or killed in a dramatic crash involving an allegedly intoxicated driver as miraculous.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page Monday, the police department ran through a list of all investigators say happened after the 53-year-old woman veered off the road. In its post, the police department indicated she was headed down W. Main St. shortly before 7 p.m. and went off the road. After that, she allegedly:

  • Hit a stop sign;
  • Drove across all four lanes of W. Main St., i.e. Hwy. 51;
  • Crossed through a business’ parking lot;
  • Went through a home’s front yard, and;
  • Ended up in another home’s backyard.

The driver herself did suffer minor injuries in the wreck and was arrested on an OWI count, the police statement continued. The post stated she was taken into custody after “miraculously not hurting or killing anyone.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame
They’ll be formally enshrined at the 53rd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Thursday, August 29.
Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame
Victor Discua Paredes
Suspect strikes plea deal in Sun Prairie double stabbing
Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Search for Jefferson Co. man accused of killing sister & her husband continues