Hockey Town, USA: Badger teams ranked no. 1

Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.(Taylor Wolfram/ UWBadgers.com)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since the start of the 2006-2007 season, both Wisconsin men’s and women’s hockey teams are ranked no. 1.

The women have been ranked no. 1 all season. Mark Johnson’s team is undefeated at 12-0. The Badgers have outscored their opponents 83-14 and have posted five shutout on the year. The will travel to Ohio State for two games. The puck drops on Friday’s game at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday’s game is at 2:00 p.m.

The men are 9-1, with the lone loss coming a month ago at then-no. 7 North Dakota. Most recently, the Badgers swept then-no. 3 Michigan at the Kohl Center. Up next, Mike Hastings’ squad travels to Michigan State for a pair of games. Friday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s is at 5:00 p.m.

Wisconsin is one of just four schools with both teams ranked. The others are Minnesota, St. Cloud State, and Quinnipiac.

