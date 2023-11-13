Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kickoff for Wisconsin football at Minnesota has been set for 2:30 on Saturday, November 25 in Minneapolis.
The most-played rivalry in college football dates back to 1890 and currently, the all-time record is tied at 62-62-8.
The Gophers have had Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the last two seasons.
The Badgers will play Nebraska this weekend and looks to become bowl-eligible for the 22nd-consecutive year, while Minnesota plays at no. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.
