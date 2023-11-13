Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kickoff for Wisconsin football at Minnesota has been set for 2:30 on Saturday, November 25 in Minneapolis.

🚨2:30 p.m. CT kick vs. Minnesota on FS1🚨 pic.twitter.com/VEaD9K0UJO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 13, 2023

The most-played rivalry in college football dates back to 1890 and currently, the all-time record is tied at 62-62-8.

The Gophers have had Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the last two seasons.

The Badgers will play Nebraska this weekend and looks to become bowl-eligible for the 22nd-consecutive year, while Minnesota plays at no. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

