Madison officials warn commuters about construction, delays on John Nolen Drive

John Nolen Dr. will be reduced to one lane on both directions until Christmastime.
John Nolen Dr. will be reduced to one lane on both directions until Christmastime.(City of Madison)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its busiest roads. Starting early Monday morning, John Nolen Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions for several weeks.

“We purposely scheduled it so that it would start after all the other street reconstruction projects in the area were completed,” City Traffic Engineering spokesperson Tom Mohr said.

During the closure, workers will replace storm water piping and perform electrical work on the fire alarm on the Monona Terrace tunnel, the statement noted. They will also repair some of the concrete at the nearby parking structure.

With southern Wisconsin already seeing its first snowfall-- city officials do not believe weather will hinder construction.

“A good thing about doing this project when we’re doing it is that the contractor has more crews available at this time of year to do it because there’s not a lot of other stuff going on,” Mohr said.

Ahead of the weeks-long project-- husband and wife, Ben and Jacqui are planning alternatives routes to work.

“Other avenues to get there, whether or not that’s taken Park Street or Regent Street,” Ben Brittain said.

Both commuting on John Nolen multiple times a week. “Leaving earlier if I can, maybe that means stopping at a gym before work,” Jacqui Felcan said.

Concerned about constant traffic, Jacqui wonders if commuters will consider other options.

“Maybe our public transportation will be more popular during this time,” Felcan said. “I don’t know if there’s any consideration of like lowering fare or like advertising bus options.”

Meanwhile Ben will hit the road with new ways to fill the extra time.

“Maybe we’ll get into a new book or new story or something like that,” Brittain said.

City officials warn the lanes will remain closed all day, every day until this phase of the project is wrapped up. Crews are expected to be done by Dec. 22, its statement indicated. Until then, drivers should expect to run into congestion, particularly during rush hour.

South Broom Street and West Wilson Street reopened at the end of last week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

Along with dry and mild conditions
No Rain In Sight
Madison Marathon takes hundreds around iconic city landmarks
Madison food pantries seeking volunteers, donations ahead of busiest season
Madison food pantries seeking volunteers ahead of busiest season
ATV (generic)
DNR issues ATV/UTV safety reminders for deer season