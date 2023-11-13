Madison officials warn commuters about construction, delays on John Nolen Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Madison is warning of potential delays on one of its busiest roads. Starting early Monday morning, John Nolen Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions for several weeks.

“We purposely scheduled it so that it would start after all the other street reconstruction projects in the area were completed,” City Traffic Engineering spokesperson Tom Mohr said.

During the closure, workers will replace storm water piping and perform electrical work on the fire alarm on the Monona Terrace tunnel, the statement noted. They will also repair some of the concrete at the nearby parking structure.

With southern Wisconsin already seeing its first snowfall-- city officials do not believe weather will hinder construction.

“A good thing about doing this project when we’re doing it is that the contractor has more crews available at this time of year to do it because there’s not a lot of other stuff going on,” Mohr said.

Ahead of the weeks-long project-- husband and wife, Ben and Jacqui are planning alternatives routes to work.

“Other avenues to get there, whether or not that’s taken Park Street or Regent Street,” Ben Brittain said.

Both commuting on John Nolen multiple times a week. “Leaving earlier if I can, maybe that means stopping at a gym before work,” Jacqui Felcan said.

Concerned about constant traffic, Jacqui wonders if commuters will consider other options.

“Maybe our public transportation will be more popular during this time,” Felcan said. “I don’t know if there’s any consideration of like lowering fare or like advertising bus options.”

Meanwhile Ben will hit the road with new ways to fill the extra time.

“Maybe we’ll get into a new book or new story or something like that,” Brittain said.

City officials warn the lanes will remain closed all day, every day until this phase of the project is wrapped up. Crews are expected to be done by Dec. 22, its statement indicated. Until then, drivers should expect to run into congestion, particularly during rush hour.

South Broom Street and West Wilson Street reopened at the end of last week.

