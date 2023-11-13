Man accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mineral Point man is accused of beating a 12-year-old girl while he appeared to be under the influence of a hallucinogen, police reported on Monday.

As Mineral Point Police Department officers responded around 1:25 a.m. Saturday to the man’s home, on the 300 block of Dodge Street, they saw him standing outside and recounted noticing he was impaired.

The man allegedly refused to follow officers’ commands, went inside his home and locked the door. Officers reported seeing the man attack the young girl, and they forced their way inside.

After allegedly disregarding officers’ orders to let the girl go, police reported tasing him and said multiple officers were needed to take him away from the girl.

EMS officials took the child, who was the only other person in the home at the time, to a hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail, the police department stated. He faces charges of substantial battery, child abuse, resisting arrest, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.

