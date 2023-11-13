Meaning behind winter weather alerts

Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Detailing the meaning behind common winter weather alerts
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting winter weather awareness week by talking about the weather alerts that you’ll see through the upcoming months and what the difference is between them.

All weather alerts are issued by the National Weather Service, but your First Alert Weather team often issues First Alert Days farther in advance to give you a heads-up on what could impact your week.

The lowest alert on the scale is a winter weather advisory. These are issued for snow events that may have a moderate impact for a shorter amount of time. These are usually issued when we’re expecting 4 inches of snow or a bit more. In these types of snow events, you may want to give yourself a bit of extra time on the roads, but don’t expect school to be canceled.

A winter storm warning is issued when over 6 inches of snow is expected in the next day or two, and these events usually have a higher impact. Due to the higher impact of these snow events, this is when school is often canceled or delayed, and when you’ll definitely want to budget more drive time on the roadways.

A blizzard warning is issued when visibility is expected to be significantly limited for multiple hours. There doesn’t need to be a significant amount of snow for a blizzard, it’s more dependent on how strong the winds are to cause blowing snow.

Dane County typically sees around 5 winter storm warnings each winter but hasn’t had a blizzard warning since 2018.

