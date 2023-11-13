October-like weather this week

Sunny, mid-50s today

60s return by Wed & Thu

More seasonal by the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a beautiful November weekend we had, especially with the warmer temperatures we enjoyed on Sunday! If you enjoyed the milder weather, then you’ll love the forecast this week as it looks to stick around.

You may have some big plans on the calendar over the next 7-10 days with the gun deer opener this weekend followed by Thanksgiving next week. This weekend is looking seasonable, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with no big weather-makers to track.

The forecast for next week is still a little unsettled. There’s the potential for a system or two to impact parts of the Midwest - we’ll be working to pin down which regions that will be and what type of impact might be seen.

What’s Coming Up...

Lots of sunshine for the start of the work and school week today. Winds will be much lighter than yesterday, shifting more out of the northwest. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s for most of us, with maybe a few locations in the upper 50s.

With clear skies and light winds overnight, low temperatures will cool to the lower 30s by early Tuesday morning.

As high-pressure shifts to our east tomorrow, our winds will shift as well. We’ll see breezy southwesterly winds through the day, which will help warm our temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

Winds stay breezy for both Wednesday and Thursday, allowing our temperatures to reach the low 60s in most of southern Wisconsin. Keep in mind that our highs are typically in the mid-40s this time of year...and that’s where our overnight lows will be later this week!

A cold front will move through on Friday, pushing the mild temperatures out and bringing us back closer to a typical November feel. As that front moves through, it could spark up a few rain showers very early Friday morning. Those chances are looking slim, but that’s our only rain chances this week.

