Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., listens as reporters ask questions at a news conference announcing that...
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., listens as reporters ask questions at a news conference announcing that more than 140 current and former elected officials from South Carolina have endorsed his presidential bid on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. Scott is among the GOP presidential hopefuls aiming to carry on campaigning amid the developing federal indictment against former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading the Republican field. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy. The news comes as Scott continued to struggle in the polls and just days after the third Republican primary debate, in which he again failed to break through.

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Gowdy said after the interview that the announcement surprised him.

Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his intention to run in May. He entered the race with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn’t find a lane in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

How Joe Manchin affects Democrats chances of holding Senate, White House in 2024
