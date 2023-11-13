Schepp is first woman to play, score for Ripon

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Marshall kicker and current Ripon Red Hawk McKynzee Schepp made history on Saturday for Ripon College.

She became the first woman to play and score in a football game for the Red Hawks.

Schepp had a PAT in the fourth quarter in Ripon’s 55-34 win at Lawrence. The freshman’s first points as a Red Hawk came on Ripon’s final touchdown of the season. The Red Hawks finished the year 5-5.

Schepp was an all-conference kicker for Marshall.

