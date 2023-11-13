Suspect sentenced in 2021 Labor Day homicide on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused in a 2021 Labor Day homicide on Madison’s east side was sentenced on Monday, court records show.

Jeremiah Cain will serve 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting, followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

Cain, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in August. In exchange for the plea deal, the charge of first-degree intentional homicide was dropped.

He is convicted of killing Nicholas Cooke in the 4600 block of Martha Lane. Cooke was taken to the hospital following the shooting where he later died from his injuries.

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

A criminal complaint stated that Cain shot Cooke at an intermediate range following an argument.

MPD had identified Cain as a suspect approximately three weeks after the Sept. 6, 2021, shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators had noted at the time that Cain had ties in Chicago.

He was arrested in March of 2022, in Chicago, following what the police report described as a minor traffic violation. Cain allegedly tried to run from the traffic stop, the report added, and allegedly had a gun at him when officers caught up to him.

Jeremiah Cain (Dane County Jail)

