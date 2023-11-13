Suspect strikes plea deal in Sun Prairie double stabbing

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – On the eve of his attempted homicide trial, the man accused of a double stabbing in Sun Prairie last year struck a deal with prosecutors resulting in the two most serious charges against him being dropped.

Victor Discua Paredes pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree reckless injury in connection with the Sept. 5, 2022, incident, court records show.

The first-degree attempted homicide charge was dismissed following a prosecutors’ motion, while the mayhem charge was dismissed and read in, the court records noted.

The two victims were found in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2022, when they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance near the intersection of W. Main Street and Jones Street. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack while another victim was also wounded.

Discua Paredes was gone by the time officers reached the scene. He was arrested the following day.

In the criminal complaint against Discua Paredes, prosecutors noted the victims were married and worked together. According to prosecutors one of the victims and another woman at their workplace kissed.

Discua Paredes sent a message to the other victim, telling her that her husband fell in love with the other woman and describing the kiss as forceful, the complaint continued. It alleged the defendant told her that he planned to do something about the matter.

