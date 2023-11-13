A teaspoon less of salt helps the medicine go down

blood pressure cuff
blood pressure cuff
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been looking for ways to lower your blood pressure, it’s as simple as cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet.

At least that’s what researchers at Northwestern University say they’ve discovered. Their study says cutting out one teaspoon of salt each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers say they discovered the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they were already on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people over 14 years old. However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

Putting down the salt shaker helps, but also watch for salt already in the food you eat. For example, doctors say a pickle has a full day’s worth of salt and a bowl of soup can have several days’ worth of salt in it.

High blood pressure, health officials say, is often called a “silent killer” because there are no symptoms; you have to test for it.

The American Heart Association says nearly half of all Americans live with high blood pressure.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Starting early Monday morning, John Nolen Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions...
Madison officials warn commuters about construction, delays on John Nolen Drive
Hundreds stretched their legs for the Madison Marathon Sunday, taking part in the full...
Madison Marathon takes hundreds around iconic city landmarks
Executive Director at Madison’s ‘Neighborhood House Community Center Laura Gundlach says almost...
Madison food pantries seeking volunteers ahead of busiest season
The drivers of two vehicles are dead and passengers were sent to the hospital following a head...
Two dead in Watertown head on crash
First day of winter weather awareness week.
Meaning behind winter weather alerts