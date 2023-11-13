Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says

FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.
FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Whether you are driving or flying, get ready for crowds, heavy traffic and long lines this turkey day.

AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.

The big numbers don’t even include the many Americans expected to travel days ahead of the five-day peak period.

AAA says a total of nearly 55.4 million people will be traveling between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. AAA estimates that 49 million Americans will be driving.

In the skies, airlines are expecting a record-setting number of passengers over a nearly two-week period including the weekend before Thanksgiving and the Monday or Tuesday after.

American Airlines expects to fly 7.8 million passengers on more than 70,000 flights.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers, which would be a company record for the holiday.

Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers.

