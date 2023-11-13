Unseasonable Warm Week

Plenty Of Sunshine
Warming Ahead
Warming Ahead(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
  • Temps 10-15 Degrees Above Normal
  • Windy At Times
  • Little In Way Of Rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks to be a beautiful stretch of weather this week to take advantage of some outdoor activates and the unseasonably warm air that will be around. While not record setting, highs for most of the week will be running 10-15 degrees above normal coupled with plenty of sunshine. There does appear to be a bit of a pattern change heading in our direction as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clear tonight with lows around the freezing mark. Light westerly winds going calm. Sunny skies on Tuesday with warm temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. Gusty winds developing out of the south 5-15 gusting to 25 mph. Clear Tuesday night with lows into the lower 40s. Abundant sunshine continues Wednesday with highs into the lower 60s and a light wind. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows to the lower 40s.

Looking Ahead...

Increasing clouds Thursday as gusty winds develop out of the south gusting to 35 mph. Highs into the lower 60s. This will lead to isolated showers Thursday night with lows to the middle 30s. Decreasing clouds Friday with cooler conditions and highs back to the lower40s. We clear it out again for the weekend with temperatures still a few degrees above normal along with sunshine. Things will slowly become a bit more unsettled by early next week.

Highs in the 50s and 60s most of this week.
Temperatures remain warmer than typical
Along with dry and mild conditions
But Thanksgiving could be chilly
