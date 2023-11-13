Wisconsin volleyball slips to no. 3

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is ranked no. 3 in the AVCA Poll.

Over the weekend, the then-no. 2 Badgers fell at then-no. 15 Penn State. The Nittany Lions climbed to no. 14 in this week’s rankings with the win.

No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball stunned by no. 15 Penn State

Nebraska remains the unanimous no. 1, receiving all 64 votes with a perfect 25-0 record. The Badgers have a 23-2 record.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams that are ranked. They are joined by Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue.

Wisconsin is on the road this week. They will play at no. 16 Purdue on Friday at 6 p.m. and at Indiana on Sunday at noon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown ahead of Rutgers defensive backs...
Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced
NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
Hockey Town, USA: Badger teams ranked no. 1
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25; James Madison ranked for first time; Badgers remain unranked