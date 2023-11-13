Wisconsin volleyball slips to no. 3

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is ranked no. 3 in the AVCA Poll.

Over the weekend, the then-no. 2 Badgers fell at then-no. 15 Penn State. The Nittany Lions climbed to no. 14 in this week’s rankings with the win.

Nebraska remains the unanimous no. 1, receiving all 64 votes with a perfect 25-0 record. The Badgers have a 23-2 record.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams that are ranked. They are joined by Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue.

Wisconsin is on the road this week. They will play at no. 16 Purdue on Friday at 6 p.m. and at Indiana on Sunday at noon.

