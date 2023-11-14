AAA shares best, worst travel times for Thanksgiving weekend

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s almost time to pass the bread and mashed potatoes around the table, but first you have to get to your destination.

More than a million Wisconsinites are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. The agency is also warning travelers to leave for their destinations early or after rush hour. There will also be fewer cars on the road for the actual holiday.

“The lower gas prices at the moment are certainly a nice benefit for folks and in fact, in a lot of places you could fill up for under $3 a gallon in the Madison area depending on where you go,” AAA’s Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said.

Jarmusz says it’s the same for return times- head out before the rest of the world is awake.

The majority of Wisconsinites will travel by car to get to Thanksgiving dinner on time.

“The worst time is going to be Wednesday,” Jarmusz said. “That is when you’re going to have a mix of people who are still doing their regular weekday commutes, along with folks who are getting that head start on their holiday travels.”

Over 100,000 people will be flying to their destinations, which is a record high for the Badger State.

