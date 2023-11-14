Authorities search for suspect near Dane Co. airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect remains on the run Tuesday morning near the Dane Co. Regional Airport after running from law enforcement following a traffic stop, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are set up along Hwy. CV and nearby roads while they try to track down the individual. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what led to the initial traffic stop, which happened around 4:45 a.m.

An NBC15 News crew set up near the VFW post, not far from the airport, and could see multiple cruisers scattered across the area while the search is being conducted. Some roads just off the highway are closed at this time.

No description of the suspect was released.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

