Dane Co. authorities searching for suspect on the run

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are set up along Hwy. CV and nearby roads while they try to track down the individual.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect remains on the run Tuesday morning after running from law enforcement following a traffic stop near the Dane Co. Regional Airport, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says deputies with Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over the person suspected of stealing a moped just after 4:45 a.m. along Fieldstone Lane and County Highway CV.

The suspect then ran into a heavily wooded area near the airport. A deputy chased the suspect into the woods until they heard what was thought to be gunshots in the distance. The deputy backed off, and a perimeter was set up around the area believed to be where the suspect was. An NBC15 News crew set up near the VFW post, not far from the airport, and could see multiple cruisers scattered across the area while the search was being conducted.

Despite using drone cameras, K9 units and a tactical response team, they still have not located the suspect. Deputies had left the area by 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the suspect was wearing all dark clothing and a dark stocking cap, and had been spotted on surveillance camera footage earlier in the night in Madison. No other details have been given on what the person looks like. The Sheriff adds that some businesses in the Madison area woke up to find their place of work burglarized. When checking surveillance footage from earlier in the night, the suspect on the moped was spotted.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that you check any security cameras you may have in case the person was seen. If you have any information you can call the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

An early morning fire on Madison’s east side has been put out, but firefighters remain on the...
Firefighters knock down early morning fire at east side business
Fire reported at 1310 Mendota St.
Firefighters knock down early morning fire at east side business
Madison officials are releasing more information on the man who died in a crash on the city’s...
Madison officials provide more details on victim in fatal northside crash
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving