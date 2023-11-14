Dane Co. authorities searching for suspect on the run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect remains on the run Tuesday morning after running from law enforcement following a traffic stop near the Dane Co. Regional Airport, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says deputies with Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over the person suspected of stealing a moped just after 4:45 a.m. along Fieldstone Lane and County Highway CV.

The suspect then ran into a heavily wooded area near the airport. A deputy chased the suspect into the woods until they heard what was thought to be gunshots in the distance. The deputy backed off, and a perimeter was set up around the area believed to be where the suspect was. An NBC15 News crew set up near the VFW post, not far from the airport, and could see multiple cruisers scattered across the area while the search was being conducted.

Despite using drone cameras, K9 units and a tactical response team, they still have not located the suspect. Deputies had left the area by 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the suspect was wearing all dark clothing and a dark stocking cap, and had been spotted on surveillance camera footage earlier in the night in Madison. No other details have been given on what the person looks like. The Sheriff adds that some businesses in the Madison area woke up to find their place of work burglarized. When checking surveillance footage from earlier in the night, the suspect on the moped was spotted.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that you check any security cameras you may have in case the person was seen. If you have any information you can call the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

