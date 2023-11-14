Dungeons and Dragons club teaches life lessons to Madison middle schoolers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy role-playing game that was first published in 1974, has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and the recent movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” starring Chris Pine.

It has also been the topic of recent studies that say playing D&D can teach life skills, such as collaboration, planning, leadership, and public speaking.

At O’Keeffe Middle School in the Madison Metropolitan School District, a group of students created a D&D club that sees up to 50 kids a week coming together to battle fake demons with new friends.

The dungeons and dragons club is entirely student run and was started this year by 7th grader Thomas Buehl and some friends.

“Well, for so my dad and my uncle really love board games. In general. So, it was during the pandemic he got me a D&D starter set, which is where all my dice and this adventure come from,” Buehl said.

But not every kid has their own D&D gear. So, parent volunteer Andrew Jimenez reached out to a local board game company who surprised the kids with a donation. Jimenez said these D&D donations will kick start the kids’ creativity.

“There’re some kids that have DM’ed before and some newer ones that were a little nervous that needed. Maybe like some just inspiration to get going and this looks like a lot of fun stuff,” Jimenez said.

D&D has more acronyms than sides of dice- DM stands for dungeon master. DMs are the leaders, the storytellers and the conflict managers of the game.

Kenzie Damon, O’Keeffe’s Madison School and Community Recreation Site Director, said she sees how being a DM plays a critical role in developing leadership skills.

“A lot of kids are really intimidated by talking in front of crowds so it’s really like building a lot of skills that will help them in the future too,” Damon said.

Damon said the D&D club is one of the most popular after-school programs.

“I really like the fact that it’s a lot. It’s very interactive, like in the moment and more personable as opposed to video games online,” Damon said.

“But face-to-face time is just so much more fun and definitely a lot funnier. Because you just, you’re there and you’re more comfortable,” Buehl said.

“I think it’s wonderful because for a long time, I’ve always been thinking like, I wish this could happen or this could happen. And for a lot of people, it’s like a place to unleash like a full side of yourself. And for a lot of people, it’s just a nice release. For me personally. I like having a turtle,” club member Morgan Burrus-Dessert said.

So, whether it’s having an imaginary pet turtle, or making new friends, whether you are dragon-born or half-elf, in order to beat the final boss in Dungeons and Dragons and develop social and emotional learning skills in the real world, you first need to take a chance. Like Thomas who started the club and Morgan, who had never played D&D before. And even Jimenez who asked the Game Crafter for a donation, you roll the dice, and hope for a high score.

