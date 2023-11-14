Extra Madison police officers will be out looking for alcohol and seatbelt violations

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The holiday travel season is right around the corner and the Madison Police Department wants to ensure that everyone headed somewhere this month gets there safely.

On Tuesday, the police department reminded drivers that it teamed up with the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to get extra officers and deputies into the field to make sure anyone behind the wheel is sober and everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.

In its statement, the police department reminded drivers that someone in Wisconsin dies or is injured in a crash linked to impaired driving every two hours. Additionally, across the country, thousands of lives are lost because passengers did not buckle up.

“Please put your cell phone down, buckle up, slow down and drive sober,” the Madison Police Department urged in its statement.

MPD noted that the overtime that pays for the extra enforcement is supported by grants from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

