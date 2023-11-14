Firefighters knock down early morning fire at east side business

An early morning fire on Madison’s east side has been put out, but firefighters remain on the scene, and they warn that traffic in the area could be delayed.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An early morning fire on Madison’s east side has been put out, but firefighters remain on the scene, and they warn that traffic in the area could be delayed while they work.

The fire erupted around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and flames could be seen ripping through the roof of the business, which is in the 1300 block of Mendota Street. That road is shut down between E. Washington Ave. and Sycamore Ave., and it is expected to remain closed well into the morning, the Madison Fire Department cautioned.

As the morning rush hour began, MFD asked drivers in the area to use another route. The fire has also shut down an entrance to the nearby Hy-Vee store and shoppers must enter from eastbound E. Washington Ave.

The fire department also let people who live in the area know that their water service could be affected because of the amount of water used to knock down the flames.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

An early morning fire on Madison’s east side has been put out, but firefighters remain on the...
Firefighters knock down early morning fire at east side business
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from law enforcement following a traffic...
Authorities search for suspect near Dane Co. airport
Madison officials are releasing more information on the man who died in a crash on the city’s...
Madison officials provide more details on victim in fatal northside crash
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving