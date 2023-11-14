Firefighters knock down early morning fire at east side business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An early morning fire on Madison’s east side has been put out, but firefighters remain on the scene, and they warn that traffic in the area could be delayed while they work.

The fire erupted around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and flames could be seen ripping through the roof of the business, which is in the 1300 block of Mendota Street. That road is shut down between E. Washington Ave. and Sycamore Ave., and it is expected to remain closed well into the morning, the Madison Fire Department cautioned.

As the morning rush hour began, MFD asked drivers in the area to use another route. The fire has also shut down an entrance to the nearby Hy-Vee store and shoppers must enter from eastbound E. Washington Ave.

The fire department also let people who live in the area know that their water service could be affected because of the amount of water used to knock down the flames.

