Fort McCoy shows off prescribed burn process following springtime wildfires

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy conducted a prescribed burn Monday, only the second one of the longstanding procedure since a wildfire ravaged thousands of acres in April.

Top officials at Fort McCoy gave an inside look at the Army base installation in Monroe County.

Col. Stephen Messenger, Fort McCoy garrison commander, said the controlled burning of nearly 30 acres is to make the training grounds safer for soldiers. “They use a lot of pyrotechnics, live fire ammunition, tracers, which all have potential to start a fire,” he said. “So if we can minimize the fuel load, all those training sources would not catch on fire.”

Col. Messenger, as agency administrator, is the one who gives the OK for prescribed burns based on conditions like weather and timing. They’re routine procedures, which Tim Wilder, chief of the natural resources branch, says he has helped conduct at least hundreds of times during his 38 years at Fort McCoy. The process also protects endangered species.

Prescribed burn at Fort McCoy (NBC15)

“The Army isn’t normally going to get more land to train on so you got to take care of what you got here,” Wilder said.

On April 12, a wildfire began more than a mile away from where officials conducted their prescribed burn, according to the findings of a later investigation.

“The April 12 prescribed burns that we conducted was proven not to cause the wildfire on that day and that all goes back to timing and risk mitigation,” Col. Messenger said.

Prescribed burn at Fort McCoy (NBC15)

The burns in the spring also fell on a day when the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a red flag warning and the governor declared a state of emergency for wildfire risks.

They’re warnings at the state level Col. Messenger told NBC15 he took into high consideration, while the installation at Fort McCoy is a federal entity operating under federal regulations. The garrison commander added, Fort McCoy coordinates with outside agencies like the DNR for long and short-term burn planning.

As the burning continues this fall, Army officials say they still meet with neighbors affected by the fire and improve their policies.

“This is an evolving process, and we continuously relook what we’ve done,” Col. Messenger said. “So as we look through the whole process, a complete outside investigation, we hardened our procedures even more. We looked at our fire breaks to enhance them. We looked at our decision-making criteria, and we looked at the risk assessment so that we can conduct them even safer.”

He added, affected residents have yet to get their reimbursements and are still going through the Army’s claims process.

The April wildfire’s cause remains undetermined.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.