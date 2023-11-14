‘History is happening right now’: Indigenous art being showcased in Madison

All of the art is created by nine different Indigenous artists from around the upper Midwest.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - History in the making. That’s what one art gallery is showcasing on Madison’s east side.

All of the art is created by nine different Indigenous artists from around the upper Midwest. The work can be seen in the Marzen Art Gallery.

“Art history is happening right now,” Integrated Art Group general manager Jason Levy said. “We’re fortunate enough to get some of these powers assembled in the same space.”

The art is curated by an art gallery from Duluth, Minnesota: The Rabbit, Bird and Bear.

“They said that there’s not very many galleries in Madison that showcase indigenous art,” The Rabbit, Bird and Bear owner and CEO Michelle LeBeau said.

It’s a visual medium Madisonians don’t get to see every day.

“I want them to be blown away by it,” Levy said. “I want them to know that there are Indigenous artists creating contemporary work right now.”

Being blown away is just one of the reactions Levy wants people to feel from the art. The main feeling he wants people to feel is a sense of healing.

“There’s been a rise in the interest of how art can heal and provide a healing environment,” Levy said.

The meaning behind the art serves a broader purpose. The nine artists are working with healthcare clients in Madison, and across the nation, by showing their art in hospitals to bring a sense of comfort and healing.

“When they can find something that can either bring them peace, calm or even just a distractions for yourself or the family in those environments, we try to do that in a sensitive, articulate kind of way that gives dialogue to develop a space, so it feels comforting,” Levy said.

For Indigenous artists like Christopher Sweet, having his work make an impact in Madison means a little more.

“I was born and raised in Wisconsin,” Sweet said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in this area and it’s just really great to be, you know, a part of this.”

You can check out the work of the Indigenous artists yourself. The Marzen Art Gallery will have the exhibition on display through Dec. 15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

While not record setting, highs for most of the week will be running 10-15 degrees above normal...
Unseasonable Warm Week
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Hy-Vee retail locations be closed Thanksgiving Day so employees can spend time with their...
Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Victor Discua Paredes
Suspect strikes plea deal in Sun Prairie double stabbing
Prescribed burn at Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy shows off prescribed burn process following springtime wildfires