‘History is happening right now’: Indigenous art being showcased in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - History in the making. That’s what one art gallery is showcasing on Madison’s east side.

All of the art is created by nine different Indigenous artists from around the upper Midwest. The work can be seen in the Marzen Art Gallery.

“Art history is happening right now,” Integrated Art Group general manager Jason Levy said. “We’re fortunate enough to get some of these powers assembled in the same space.”

The art is curated by an art gallery from Duluth, Minnesota: The Rabbit, Bird and Bear.

“They said that there’s not very many galleries in Madison that showcase indigenous art,” The Rabbit, Bird and Bear owner and CEO Michelle LeBeau said.

It’s a visual medium Madisonians don’t get to see every day.

“I want them to be blown away by it,” Levy said. “I want them to know that there are Indigenous artists creating contemporary work right now.”

Being blown away is just one of the reactions Levy wants people to feel from the art. The main feeling he wants people to feel is a sense of healing.

“There’s been a rise in the interest of how art can heal and provide a healing environment,” Levy said.

The meaning behind the art serves a broader purpose. The nine artists are working with healthcare clients in Madison, and across the nation, by showing their art in hospitals to bring a sense of comfort and healing.

“When they can find something that can either bring them peace, calm or even just a distractions for yourself or the family in those environments, we try to do that in a sensitive, articulate kind of way that gives dialogue to develop a space, so it feels comforting,” Levy said.

For Indigenous artists like Christopher Sweet, having his work make an impact in Madison means a little more.

“I was born and raised in Wisconsin,” Sweet said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in this area and it’s just really great to be, you know, a part of this.”

You can check out the work of the Indigenous artists yourself. The Marzen Art Gallery will have the exhibition on display through Dec. 15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.