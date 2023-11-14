Hy-Vee stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee retail locations be closed Thanksgiving Day so employees can spend time with their friends and family.
According to a release from the retail chain, Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This includes Hy-Vee grocery, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.
Customers who pre-ordered holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time for pick-up in-store prior to the holiday or via curbside pick-up the morning of Thanksgiving.
All Hy-Vee store locations will also be closed on Christmas Day.
