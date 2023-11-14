Janesville Police arrest three in undercover prostitution sting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were taken into custody during an undercover sting operation in Janesville where officials posed as prostitutes soliciting sexual acts, police reported on Tuesday.

Janesville Police Department Sgt. Aaron Dammen explained that the department worked together with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation out of a vacant home on the east side of Janesville.

Sgt. Dammen said authorities did not target any individual or home in the investigation, saying officials pretended as if they were soliciting sex acts through an online ad.

Police arrested three men on Thursday, Oct. 26, who were processed at the police department and later released. One of the suspects was from Janesville, one was from Madison and another was from Arkansas.

Sgt. Dammen said police do these types of operations every so often, noting solicitation of prostitution is one facet of human trafficking.

“We do operations based on every facet of human trafficking to try to combat it, to try to steer people into recovery or just getting out of it,” Dammen said.

Sgt. Dammen said police hope that by seeing police conduct these operations, people think twice about participating in human trafficking or prostitution solicitation in Janesville, and nationwide.

