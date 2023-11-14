Janesville Police arrest three in undercover prostitution sting

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were taken into custody during an undercover sting operation in Janesville where officials posed as prostitutes soliciting sexual acts, police reported on Tuesday.

Janesville Police Department Sgt. Aaron Dammen explained that the department worked together with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation out of a vacant home on the east side of Janesville.

Sgt. Dammen said authorities did not target any individual or home in the investigation, saying officials pretended as if they were soliciting sex acts through an online ad.

Police arrested three men on Thursday, Oct. 26, who were processed at the police department and later released. One of the suspects was from Janesville, one was from Madison and another was from Arkansas.

Sgt. Dammen said police do these types of operations every so often, noting solicitation of prostitution is one facet of human trafficking.

“We do operations based on every facet of human trafficking to try to combat it, to try to steer people into recovery or just getting out of it,” Dammen said.

Sgt. Dammen said police hope that by seeing police conduct these operations, people think twice about participating in human trafficking or prostitution solicitation in Janesville, and nationwide.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
Name released of Madison man killed in north side wreck
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 77-year-old man who died...
Name released of Madison man killed in north side wreck
Fire reported at 1310 Mendota St.
Madison firefighters knock down early morning fire at eastside office
Generic
Rock Co. officials searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect