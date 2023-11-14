K-9 officer dies after Jeep driving wrong way collides with police cruiser

A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser, officials said. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A K-9 officer died after a crash involving a police cruiser in Ohio, according to officials.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Two Franklin police officers and their K-9 were patrolling in a marked patrol cruiser when a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by 21-year-old Michael T. Sims hit the cruiser, according to police.

Officials said Sims was driving the wrong way on South River Street at a high speed when his vehicle collided with the cruiser.

Troopers said the Jeep went off the road and hit a tree before coming to a rest.

After the crash, the K-9, named Fury, was taken to MedVet where he later died.

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

Sims also had minor injuries and was treated at another hospital.

According to jail records obtained by WXIX, Sims was released Saturday afternoon before being taken to the Warren County Jail. He is being held without bond.

Officials said Sims faces charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog. Additional charges are also pending.

Police said it is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.

