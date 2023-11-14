Madison officials provide more details on victim in fatal northside crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials are releasing more information on the man who died in a crash on the city’s north side last week.

The victim in the crash on Packers Avenue was described as a man in his 70s, Captain Stephanie Drescher said on Monday.

Capt. Drescher said speed was a factor in the wreck.

The other driver who was hurt was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic specialists are expected to share an update with MPD on Tuesday.

A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023 (WMTV-TV)

According to the Madison Fire Department on Friday, the two vehicles involved collided at the intersection of Packers Ave. and Manley Street shortly before 12:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they got one of the drivers out of a vehicle and began taking life-saving measures before the individual died at the scene.

The second driver was pinned inside the vehicle and multiple fire crews worked to free the person, who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

