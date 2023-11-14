Madison officials provide more details on victim in fatal northside crash

Madison officials are releasing more information on the man who died in a crash on the city’s north side last week.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials are releasing more information on the man who died in a crash on the city’s north side last week.

The victim in the crash on Packers Avenue was described as a man in his 70s, Captain Stephanie Drescher said on Monday.

Capt. Drescher said speed was a factor in the wreck.

The other driver who was hurt was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic specialists are expected to share an update with MPD on Tuesday.

A damaged SUV with police tape blocking traffic
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023(WMTV-TV)

According to the Madison Fire Department on Friday, the two vehicles involved collided at the intersection of Packers Ave. and Manley Street shortly before 12:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they got one of the drivers out of a vehicle and began taking life-saving measures before the individual died at the scene.

The second driver was pinned inside the vehicle and multiple fire crews worked to free the person, who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023.
The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving
Dawali
Middleton family celebrates fourth day of Diwali
The fourth day of Diwali is an exciting time for many, it’s Hindu New Year.
Middleton family celebrates fourth day of Diwali
Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015.
REPORT: Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager