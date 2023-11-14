Middleton family celebrates fourth day of Diwali

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fourth day of Diwali is an exciting time for many, it’s Hindu New Year.

Diwali is one the biggest festivals in India observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The five-day celebration focuses on good over the bad, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

One Middleton family explains why Hindu New Year is a special day in their home.

“We celebrate the other new year as well, but this is the biggest new year we start celebrating,” Divya Singh said. “This is how we start a new celebration from today.”

Singh says the last day of Diwali is about brothers and sisters, and her kids will be exchanging gifts and eating lots of chocolate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.