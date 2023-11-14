Officials raise awareness for preventing loneliness, social isolation

Officials are highlighting the importance of raising awareness for preventing loneliness and social isolation.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are highlighting the importance of raising awareness for preventing loneliness and social isolation.

Tim Wellens with the Bureau of Aging and Disability Resources in the state Department of Health Services said people across the state and nation became aware of the issue of social isolation and loneliness more recently, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the US Surgeon general said loneliness is a national public health crisis. Wellens said people can have an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and early death because of it.

Those who are aging or have disabilities are at a higher risk for loneliness. Only 15% of older adults and people with disabilities feel they receive the social and emotional support they need.

To combat these issues, the Bureau is offering three webinars to discuss how to reduce isolation and loneliness.

  • At noon on Tuesday, a panel discussion of people with disabilities and older adults will talk about ways they have combatted it.
  • At noon on Wednesday, there will be a discussion about the Surgeon General’s six pillars of advancing social connection. There will be break-out rooms to discuss how the local communities can address it.
  • At 11 a.m. Friday, there will be a discussion around home-bound, older adults and how they have combatted loneliness.

People can sign up for the webinars online.

If you cannot attend the webinars, Wellens said the best way to reduce loneliness is to reach out to your family, friends and neighbors, especially with colder weather and holidays coming up.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

At O’Keefe Middle School in the Madison Metropolitan School District, a group of students...
Dungeons and Dragons club teaches life lessons to Madison middle schoolers
First day of winter weather awareness week.
Meaning behind winter weather alerts
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, joined by state Senator Kelda Roys and state...
Proposed legislation aims to prevent domestic abusers from owning firearms, AG Kaul says
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined Democratic state leaders Monday to announce...
Proposed bill aims to prevent domestic abusers from owning firearms, AG Kaul says