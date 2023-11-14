Officials raise awareness for preventing loneliness, social isolation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are highlighting the importance of raising awareness for preventing loneliness and social isolation.

Tim Wellens with the Bureau of Aging and Disability Resources in the state Department of Health Services said people across the state and nation became aware of the issue of social isolation and loneliness more recently, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the US Surgeon general said loneliness is a national public health crisis. Wellens said people can have an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and early death because of it.

Those who are aging or have disabilities are at a higher risk for loneliness. Only 15% of older adults and people with disabilities feel they receive the social and emotional support they need.

To combat these issues, the Bureau is offering three webinars to discuss how to reduce isolation and loneliness.

At noon on Tuesday, a panel discussion of people with disabilities and older adults will talk about ways they have combatted it.

At noon on Wednesday, there will be a discussion about the Surgeon General’s six pillars of advancing social connection. There will be break-out rooms to discuss how the local communities can address it.

At 11 a.m. Friday, there will be a discussion around home-bound, older adults and how they have combatted loneliness.

People can sign up for the webinars online.

If you cannot attend the webinars, Wellens said the best way to reduce loneliness is to reach out to your family, friends and neighbors, especially with colder weather and holidays coming up.

