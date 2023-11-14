Proposed legislation aims to prevent domestic abusers from owning firearms, AG Kaul says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined Democratic state leaders Monday to announce legislation that would keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

The bill would prohibit those convicted of violent offenses related to domestic violence from legally purchasing or possessing firearms in the state.

“The data is clear that when domestic violence and access to firearms are linked, the dangerousness of the situation increases dramatically,” Kaul said. “In some instances, access to a firearm can make the difference whether a domestic violence case results in somebody’s death or not.”

The proposed legislation reorganizes two state statutes- the crime of disorderly conduct and the definition of domestic abuse. This makes it so those convicted of disorderly conduct, as a result of domestic abuse, cannot have a gun.

The bill would separate “violent” conduct from other types of disorderly conduct, so the court record would clearly indicate the crime is a violent one. If the bill is approved, the exact nature of the relationship between the people involved would be clearly indicated in court records.

Currently, under federal law, a person is not allowed to have a gun if they have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. State law says a person who cannot have a gun under federal or state law may also not buy a firearm or be given a concealed weapon license. The bill would make it so that those who have been convicted of disorderly conduct due to domestic violence are prohibited from having a firearm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.