Quiet and mild weather

Unseasonably warm this week
Unseasonably warm this week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Highs in the 60s next 3 days
  • Breezy winds
  • Cooler for the weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some very nice conditions are coming up over the next several days. We have high pressure in control across the north-central part of the country. That area of high pressure will bring sunshine to the region and southerly winds are expected to accompany the sunshine today.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures by this afternoon will be near 60° in many locations. By tomorrow, even warmer air makes its way into the state with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 60s. Low to mid-60s are anticipated for highs on Thursday as well. At that point, a cold front will make its way through the area shifting winds and dropping temperatures.

Looking Ahead...

We will still have quite a bit of sunshine through the end of the weekend into the weekend but highs will only manage 40s and 50s by Friday Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s into next week as well.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Warming Ahead
Unseasonable Warm Week
Highs in the 50s and 60s most of this week.
October-like weather this week
Temperatures remain warmer than typical
October-like weather this week
Along with dry and mild conditions
No Rain In Sight