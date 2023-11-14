Quiet and mild weather

Highs in the 60s next 3 days

Breezy winds

Cooler for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some very nice conditions are coming up over the next several days. We have high pressure in control across the north-central part of the country. That area of high pressure will bring sunshine to the region and southerly winds are expected to accompany the sunshine today.

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures by this afternoon will be near 60° in many locations. By tomorrow, even warmer air makes its way into the state with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 60s. Low to mid-60s are anticipated for highs on Thursday as well. At that point, a cold front will make its way through the area shifting winds and dropping temperatures.

Looking Ahead...

We will still have quite a bit of sunshine through the end of the weekend into the weekend but highs will only manage 40s and 50s by Friday Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s into next week as well.

