Raising awareness for pancreatic cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month- the goal is to inform people about the deadly disease and screenings to detect it early on.

Ray Shupe came in from Port Washington and is a pancreatic cancer survivor. He was diagnosed in February of 2013 and learned his cancer was stage 1.

“It’s very important for people to understand that pancreatic cancer is not a death sentence,” he said. “' There’s ways to beat it, and I’m living proof of that and there are a lot of other survivors too.”

If you know someone with pancreatic cancer or have it yourself, Ray encouraged people to go to pancan.org to find ways to give or find resources.

