Red zones woes continue for young Packers offense

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers young offense will wrestle with progress vs. productivity the day after falling 23-19 on the road to the Steelers.

The offense looked more effective on Sunday, but still did not produce enough points to win.

Despite a season high 399 yards and a bunch of explosive plays, the Packers still failed to score more than 20 points for a seventh-straight game.

The red zone is a major issue. Green Bay scored touchdowns on five of their first six red zone possessions of the season. But, they have gone 9 for 21 over the last seven games.

Over the last two weeks in the red zone, they went 2/9, in games where they have recorded their two highest yardage totals of the season.

“It’s disappointing,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think when you really look at it. Especially, in particular this game, we had some opportunities where quite frankly if you want to be a good red zone team you typically have to run the ball effectively down there. We had a couple opps we weren’t as effective, and it put you in some third down situations and it’s always a struggle down there on third down. So, I think it starts with our run game.”

The Packers will play the Chargers on Sunday at noon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn...
Bucks’ Jae Crowder to undergo surgery and miss two months due to adductor and abdominal tear
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on before a baseball game against the...
For Craig Counsell, the chance to manage the Cubs was one he couldn’t pass up
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown ahead of Rutgers defensive backs...
Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced