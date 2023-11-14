Red zones woes continue for young Packers offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers young offense will wrestle with progress vs. productivity the day after falling 23-19 on the road to the Steelers.

The offense looked more effective on Sunday, but still did not produce enough points to win.

Despite a season high 399 yards and a bunch of explosive plays, the Packers still failed to score more than 20 points for a seventh-straight game.

The red zone is a major issue. Green Bay scored touchdowns on five of their first six red zone possessions of the season. But, they have gone 9 for 21 over the last seven games.

Over the last two weeks in the red zone, they went 2/9, in games where they have recorded their two highest yardage totals of the season.

“It’s disappointing,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think when you really look at it. Especially, in particular this game, we had some opportunities where quite frankly if you want to be a good red zone team you typically have to run the ball effectively down there. We had a couple opps we weren’t as effective, and it put you in some third down situations and it’s always a struggle down there on third down. So, I think it starts with our run game.”

The Packers will play the Chargers on Sunday at noon.

