REPORT: Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their next manager. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the team promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to be the next manager.

Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015.

He has over 30 years of coaching experience, most notably at the college level with Arizona State and Notre Dame, where he coached Counsell.

He was also the San Diego Padres interim manager in 2015.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA...
Antetokounmpo, Portis produce double-doubles in Bucks’ 118-109 victory over Bulls
Wisconsin's Maema Njongmeta (55) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an...
Wisconsin, Nebraska finding identities around first-year head coaches
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn...
Bucks’ Jae Crowder to undergo surgery and miss two months due to adductor and abdominal tear
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) lays on the ground after the final play of...
Red zones woes continue for young Packers offense