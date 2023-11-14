REPORT: Milwaukee Brewers to name bench coach Murphy as new manager

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their next manager. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the team promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to be the next manager.

Murphy has been the Brewers bench coach since Craig Counsell’s hiring in 2015.

He has over 30 years of coaching experience, most notably at the college level with Arizona State and Notre Dame, where he coached Counsell.

He was also the San Diego Padres interim manager in 2015.

Brewers expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, sources tell @TheAthletic. Murphy, Craig Counsell’s former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to ‘23, would become his rival in the NL Central. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023

