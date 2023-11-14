Rock Co. officials searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORFORDVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

Video surveillance shows the suspect allegedly point a black handgun at the cashier of the store, on the 500 block of Main Street, in Orfordville, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect drove off in a silver four-door sedan.

The Sheriff’s Office determined the suspect was a larger white man and is about 6′2″ tall. He was described as wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a neon yellow shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He was also wearing sunglasses and a face mask, the Sheriff’s Office added.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery, officials said.

It is unknown what direction the man went. The Sheriff’s Office’s report did not include what was stolen from the store.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery and the suspect involved was urged to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244.

