Structure fire reported on Madison’s east side

Fire reported at 1310 Mendota St.
Fire reported at 1310 Mendota St.(NBC15 News)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flames were reported to be coming out of the roof of 1310 Mendota Street Tuesday morning.

Computer Concepts is located at that address but Madison Police can not confirm if that building is the source of the fire.

Our crews on scene say there are road closures along Mendota St.

According to MPD, the call reporting flames came in just after 4:00 a.m. According to a viewer, the scene was smoky and smelly.

We will update this breaking news story as soon as we learn more

