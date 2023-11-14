TSA reminds travelers how to travel safely with firearms ahead of Thanksgiving

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Peak holiday travel is right around the corner with Thanksgiving coming up, and Transportation Security Administration officials have some reminders as you pack your bags.

The big one TSA officials are urging- keep your guns at home. Firearms are not allowed at TSA checkpoints or in carry-on bags. Not only could you face heavy fines, but it is also extremely dangerous.

“It’s expensive, it’s a time consuming mistake, it’s definitely gonna delay you when you’re trying to make your flight, and it’s incredibly dangerous to introduce a firearm, overwhelmingly these are loaded in an airport environment,” TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle said. “So we really want to remind people, just know what’s in your bag.”

If you must travel with a firearm, TSA reminds people that weapons need to be locked in a hard-sided case and checked at the gate.

While three guns have been stopped at the Dane County Airport so far this year, TSA says the problem is not quite unique to Wisconsin. TSA has stopped over 5,000 firearms at airports this year nationwide.

