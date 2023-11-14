All clear given after UWPD investigates suspicious package on State St.

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin Police Dept. re-opened State St. late Tuesday morning after asking people to avoid the area during an investigation.

Starting shortly before 10:30 a.m., UWPD asked people to avoid the 700 block of State Street as they investigate a suspicious package.

The ‘avoid the area’ warning lasted about an hour, until approximately 11:30 a.m., when UWPD indicated the area was deemed safe and normal activities could resume.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

