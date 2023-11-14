All clear given after UWPD investigates suspicious package on State St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin Police Dept. re-opened State St. late Tuesday morning after asking people to avoid the area during an investigation.

Starting shortly before 10:30 a.m., UWPD asked people to avoid the 700 block of State Street as they investigate a suspicious package.

The ‘avoid the area’ warning lasted about an hour, until approximately 11:30 a.m., when UWPD indicated the area was deemed safe and normal activities could resume.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.