Wisconsin, Nebraska finding identities around first-year head coaches

Wisconsin's Maema Njongmeta (55) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an...
Wisconsin's Maema Njongmeta (55) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a dreadful performance in a loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Wisconsin football looks to wipe the slate clean for senior day against Nebraska.

Like Wisconsin, Nebraska is 5-5. A win for either team would make them bowl-eligible.

Badgers reflect on leadership following Northwestern loss

Three of the Huskers’ five losses have come by just three points. The other two losses were blowouts at Colorado and against Michigan.

Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced

Like the Badgers, the Huskers are also shaping their identity around a first-year head coach. For Nebraska, their identity is being formed around their defense.

Their scoring defense is fifth the conference, allowing just 18.2 points per game.

For Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, the Huskers have come into their own the last few weeks.

“Well, they’ve settled a little bit more into what they are,” Fickell said. I think early in the year, they were still bouncing around defensively as to what they were going to be-- whether it’s some three downs, four downs and stuff. But, you’ve seen the consistency, you’ve seen them grow, you’ve seen them play physical and fast- I think that’s the thing you can watch from game 1 to game 10 is there’s a growth, there’s the physiciality that you saw from the getgo. But there’s a lot more, I don’t want to say ‘structure,’ but there’s more consistency in everything that they’ve done defensively in the last four to five weeks in particular.”

The Badgers and Huskers will play on Saturday at 6:30 on NBC15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Regional Airport announces Breeze Airways will begin offering service from...
Dane Co. airport reveals new flights starting in February
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023
One dead in crash on Madison’s north side

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown ahead of Rutgers defensive backs...
Kickoff for Wisconsin-Minnesota announced
Wisconsin volleyball vs. Nebraska.
Wisconsin volleyball slips to no. 3
Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
Hockey Town, USA: Badger teams ranked no. 1
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 3 Arizona jumps 9 places in AP Top 25; James Madison ranked for first time; Badgers remain unranked